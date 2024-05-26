First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $16.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.71.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

