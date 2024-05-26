Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $992,160.00, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.44. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Firsthand Technology Value Fund
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.