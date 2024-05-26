FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stake Cut by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,077 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in FMC by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,535 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $83,227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 517.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,032,000 after purchasing an additional 678,307 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of FMC by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 835,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,978,000 after purchasing an additional 532,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,166,000 after purchasing an additional 484,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FMC

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMC. BNP Paribas downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC opened at $61.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $111.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

