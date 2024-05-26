Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Fortinet by 443.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total transaction of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,825,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock worth $4,838,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.10.

Fortinet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

