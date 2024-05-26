Francis P. Patchel Sells 2,647 Shares of Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $17,576.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BLZE stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $276.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Backblaze by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 689,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 371,851 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

BLZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

