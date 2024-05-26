Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.18% of Builders FirstSource worth $37,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,682,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,876,000 after purchasing an additional 96,638 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,956,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,516,000 after buying an additional 874,268 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,931,000 after buying an additional 256,609 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after acquiring an additional 578,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $212,209,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLDR opened at $171.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.30.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

