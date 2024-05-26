Franklin Resources Inc. Has $46.08 Million Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,695 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.03% of First Bancorp worth $46,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

First Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.12 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.62%. On average, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

First Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.