Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,537,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 464,927 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $48,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AES. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in AES by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 51,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in AES by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AES by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 176.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 57.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

