Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $48,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period.

Shares of VTWO opened at $83.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.53. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

