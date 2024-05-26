Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,082,957 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 175,472 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $47,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in eBay by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.45.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

