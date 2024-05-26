Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $20.52

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.52, but opened at $21.40. Fresenius Medical Care shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 210,932 shares trading hands.

Get Fresenius Medical Care alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care by 259.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 92,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 66,864 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 14,252.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 484,998 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth $812,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth $2,340,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the third quarter worth $676,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.