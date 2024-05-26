Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.68

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $129.68 and last traded at $128.59, with a volume of 28510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $128.17.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Read Our Latest Report on FRPT

Freshpet Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 726.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.65.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $122,057.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,377,163.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $122,057.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,377,163.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,080. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 53.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 9.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 87.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 51,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at $59,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.