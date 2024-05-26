FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2,121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 226,940 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 133,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTAI opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $27.29 and a 52 week high of $84.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

