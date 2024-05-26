Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.60 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.95. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.96% from the company’s current price.
Gannett Trading Up 7.5 %
Gannett stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Gannett has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $547.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.30.
Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $635.76 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%.
About Gannett
Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.
