Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.60 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $1.95. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.96% from the company’s current price.

Gannett stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. Gannett has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $547.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.30.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $635.76 million during the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gannett by 39.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 372.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

