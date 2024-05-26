Garrett Smallwood Sells 10,469 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 10,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $16,645.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,901,398.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Garrett Smallwood sold 8,800 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $15,136.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $48,353.10.

On Friday, May 17th, Garrett Smallwood sold 12,606 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $24,455.64.

Shares of PET stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Wag! Group Co. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.94.

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PET shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Wag! Group in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Wag! Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

