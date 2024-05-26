GEN Restaurant Group (GENK) and The Competition Critical Survey

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) is one of 72 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare GEN Restaurant Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.44% 2.32% 0.43% GEN Restaurant Group Competitors -9.25% -466.83% -5.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors 538 4659 5997 320 2.53

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for GEN Restaurant Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.46%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 5.25%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $181.01 million $8.41 million 64.33 GEN Restaurant Group Competitors $2.10 billion $237.62 million 28.67

GEN Restaurant Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. GEN Restaurant Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About GEN Restaurant Group

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

