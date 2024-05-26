General Motors (NYSE:GM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Shares of GM stock opened at $44.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $46.17.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,315. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,372 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

