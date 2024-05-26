Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Gentex by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 123.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 371.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.36 on Friday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gentex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

