Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTBT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 842,256 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 3,163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487,615 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,061,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 185,560 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BTBT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Bit Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTBT opened at $2.52 on Friday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $207.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 4.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 million. Bit Digital had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 57.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Bit Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.