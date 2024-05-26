Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) & Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) and Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Get Singularity Future Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and Globavend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Singularity Future Technology -255.35% -97.42% -57.29% Globavend N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Singularity Future Technology and Globavend, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Globavend 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Singularity Future Technology and Globavend’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Singularity Future Technology $4.54 million 3.60 -$23.00 million ($9.06) -0.52 Globavend $18.59 million 1.26 $1.08 million N/A N/A

Globavend has higher revenue and earnings than Singularity Future Technology.

Summary

Globavend beats Singularity Future Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Singularity Future Technology

(Get Free Report)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services. The company is also involved in purchase and sale of crypto mining machines. It serves the steel companies and e-commerce businesses. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

About Globavend

(Get Free Report)

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Singularity Future Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singularity Future Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.