Globe Telecom, Inc. (GTMEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2857 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th.

Globe Telecom stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. Globe Telecom has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $32.87.

Globe Telecom, Inc provides telecommunications services to individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and corporate and enterprise clients in the Philippines. It operates through Mobile Communications Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company offers digital wireless communications services under the Globe Postpaid and Prepaid, and Touch Mobile brands; long distance communication or carrier services; broadband, as well as wireline voice and data communication services; and electronic payment and remittance services under the GCash brand.

