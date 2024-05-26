Globe Telecom, Inc. (GTMEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 28th

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2857 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th.
Globe Telecom Price Performance
Globe Telecom stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. Globe Telecom has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $32.87.
Globe Telecom Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Globe Telecom
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Globe Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.