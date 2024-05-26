Golar LNG (GLNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The shipping company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $78.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.85 million. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 15.68%. On average, analysts expect Golar LNG to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ GLNG opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $19.62 and a 12 month high of $27.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is presently -232.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

