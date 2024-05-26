Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) vs. Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) and Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Butler National’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Heaven Group $31.79 million 0.39 $6.55 million N/A N/A Butler National $75.18 million 0.89 $4.52 million $0.10 8.43

Golden Heaven Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Butler National.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Heaven Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Golden Heaven Group and Butler National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Golden Heaven Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Butler National shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Butler National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Heaven Group and Butler National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Heaven Group N/A N/A N/A Butler National 9.86% 16.05% 6.74%

Summary

Butler National beats Golden Heaven Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Heaven Group

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities. The company operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications, which include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, intelligence surveillance reconnaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment manufactures, sells, and services electronics upgrades for weapon control systems that are used on aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. The Professional Services segment engages in the management of Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming facility, as well as related dining and entertainment facilities in Dodge City, Kansas. This segment provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, and engineering services. The company acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators, of private, commercial, regional, business and government aircraft. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in New Century, Kansas.

