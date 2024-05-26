Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $14.04

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.04, but opened at $14.38. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 450,153 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $196.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.19 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Ocean Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,190,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after buying an additional 3,802,652 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 1,318.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 786,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 730,609 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,927,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 463.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 502,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet grew its position in Golden Ocean Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,402,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $91,767,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels worldwide. The company's dry bulk vessels comprise Newcastlemax, Capesize, and Panamax vessels operating in the spot and time charter markets. It also transports a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

