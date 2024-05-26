Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 110.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 51,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,867 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 166,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GPK. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPK

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.9 %

GPK stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.