Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up to $10.17

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.17, but opened at $10.42. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 41,813 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $785.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.48 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $208,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,760,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,195,379.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $208,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,760,474 shares in the company, valued at $52,195,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,055. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. American Trust raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

