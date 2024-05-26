Grin Price Hits $0.0370 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $133,560.87 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Grin has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,068.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $488.09 or 0.00706680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00122769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008672 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00046063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $141.30 or 0.00204583 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00057265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00091881 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

