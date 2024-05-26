Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12,540.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $6.32.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.