Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Critical Analysis

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) and Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entera Bio has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Entera Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics $829.25 million 6.73 $281.59 million $2.42 18.11 Entera Bio $130,000.00 N/A -$8.89 million ($0.28) -8.29

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Entera Bio. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

97.8% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.1% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Entera Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Halozyme Therapeutics and Entera Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics 36.94% 225.71% 20.52% Entera Bio N/A -103.40% -85.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Halozyme Therapeutics and Entera Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00

Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $53.14, indicating a potential upside of 21.28%. Entera Bio has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 331.03%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Entera Bio on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. It offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous (SC) fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in SC urography and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents; rilpivirine, cabotegravir, and N6LS BNAB for the treatment of HIV; ocrelizumab for multiple sclerosis; XYOSTED, an injection for SC administration of testosterone replacement therapy; and ATRS-1902, a proprietary drug device combination product. The company also provides Herceptin (trastuzumab), Herceptin Hylecta, and Phesgo to treat breast cancer; Mabthera SC for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia; HYQVIA to treat primary immunodeficiency disorders; and DARZALEX for patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma. In addition, it offers Epinephrine Injection to treat allergic reactions; nivolumab+relatlimab and ANTI-TIM3 for the treatment of solid tumors; ARGX-117 for multifocal motor neuropathy; atezolizumab; nivolumab; afgartigimod; teriparatide injections; and OTREXUP, a SC methotrexate injection for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis and severe recalcitrant psoriasis, as well as children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Further, the company provides ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue; ARGX-113; and ARGX-117 to treat severe autoimmune diseases in multifocal motor neuropathy. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Entera Bio

(Get Free Report)

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures. Its other product candidate is GLP-2, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of short bowl syndrome; and OXM for the treatment of obesity and metabolic diseases. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

