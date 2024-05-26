Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 959 ($12.19).

HL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,148 ($14.59) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.38) to GBX 1,250 ($15.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.15) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.80) to GBX 825 ($10.49) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,090 ($13.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of £5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,579.71, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 676.40 ($8.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,151 ($14.63). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 783.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 756.85.

In related news, insider Alison Platt acquired 18,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.51) per share, for a total transaction of £139,846.08 ($177,740.32). Also, insider Darren Pope acquired 3,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.48) per share, with a total value of £29,832.54 ($37,916.29). 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

