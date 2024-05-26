Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.07% of Harrow worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Harrow alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HROW. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harrow by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 294,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 64,252 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Harrow by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,412 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Harrow by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,990 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Harrow by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 53,208 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Trading Up 2.2 %

Harrow stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. Harrow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Harrow ( NASDAQ:HROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,600 shares of Harrow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $488,290.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,695,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,662,540. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 50,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,695,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,662,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $104,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,773,914.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 170,715 shares of company stock worth $1,864,011 in the last three months. 13.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HROW has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Harrow from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Harrow in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Harrow

Harrow Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.