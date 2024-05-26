Head to Head Analysis: Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) & America’s Suppliers (OTCMKTS:AASL)

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) and America’s Suppliers (OTCMKTS:AASL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and America’s Suppliers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -17.28% -9.55% -7.86% America’s Suppliers N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Riskified shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $297.61 million 3.75 -$59.03 million ($0.31) -20.19 America’s Suppliers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

America’s Suppliers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riskified.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Riskified and America’s Suppliers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 0 6 2 0 2.25 America’s Suppliers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riskified currently has a consensus target price of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 5.83%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Riskified is more favorable than America’s Suppliers.

Summary

Riskified beats America’s Suppliers on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts. The company serves direct-to-consumer brands, online-only retailers, omnichannel retailers, online marketplaces, and e-commerce service providers in various industries, such as payments, money transfer and crypto, tickets and travel, electronics, home, and fashion and luxury goods. Riskified Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About America’s Suppliers

America's Suppliers Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based wholesaler of general merchandise for smaller distributors, retailers, and non-profit organizations in the United States. It offers its products through its Websites, DollarDays.com and WowMyUniverse.com. The company provides approximately 270,000 products through its Internet catalog, including 10,000 closeout items at further discounted prices. It offers its products under the Avon, Black & Decker, Calvin Klein, Colgate, Disney, Fruit of the Loom, Gillette, Revlon, Kellogg's, NFL, 3M, Tommy Hilfiger, Tonka, Victoria's Secret, and Ziploc brands. The company markets its products through various online marketing channels, which include advertising through portals, keywords, search engines, affiliate marketing programs, banners, and email campaigns, as well as online campaigns, direct marketing, and trade-shows. America's Suppliers Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

