Head to Head Analysis: Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) vs. Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Light & Wonder’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder $2.90 billion 2.94 $163.00 million $2.41 39.31

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than Web Blockchain Media.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Light & Wonder 1 4 6 0 2.45

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Web Blockchain Media and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $95.08, suggesting a potential upside of 0.36%.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Light & Wonder 7.43% 32.27% 5.58%

Volatility and Risk

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Light & Wonder shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats Web Blockchain Media on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc. operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment. It also leases or provides gaming content, gaming machines, and server-based system; sells and supports casino-management system based software and hardware; and licenses proprietary table games content to commercial, tribal and governmental gaming operators. The SciPlay segment develops, markets, and operates social games on various mobile and web platforms, as well as other games in the hyper-casual space. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. The iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, player account management systems, and other iGaming content and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

