Head-To-Head Comparison: Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) vs. Metallus (NYSE:MTUS)

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) and Metallus (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Carpenter Technology and Metallus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carpenter Technology 4.83% 12.75% 5.93% Metallus 5.81% 13.06% 8.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carpenter Technology and Metallus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carpenter Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Metallus 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus target price of $109.67, indicating a potential upside of 0.07%. Given Carpenter Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carpenter Technology is more favorable than Metallus.

This table compares Carpenter Technology and Metallus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carpenter Technology $2.55 billion 2.13 $56.40 million $2.63 41.67 Metallus $1.36 billion 0.75 $69.40 million $1.68 13.90

Metallus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carpenter Technology. Metallus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carpenter Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Carpenter Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Metallus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Carpenter Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Metallus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Carpenter Technology has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metallus has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carpenter Technology beats Metallus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Metallus

(Get Free Report)

Metallus Inc. manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications. It also provides custom-make precision steel components. It offers its products and services to the automotive, energy, industrial equipment, mining, construction, rail, aerospace and defense, heavy truck, agriculture, and power generation sectors. The company was formerly known as TimkenSteel Corporation and changed its name to Metallus Inc. in February 2024. Metallus Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.