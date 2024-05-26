Head to Head Comparison: Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) vs. AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and AFC Gamma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fangdd Network Group $40.13 million 0.13 -$12.92 million N/A N/A AFC Gamma $64.18 million 4.02 $20.95 million $0.52 24.02

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than Fangdd Network Group.

Risk and Volatility

Fangdd Network Group has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fangdd Network Group and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fangdd Network Group N/A N/A N/A AFC Gamma 16.27% 11.77% 8.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Fangdd Network Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Fangdd Network Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services. In addition, it operates Fangduoduo that offers personalized services to potential real estate buyers; and provides information matching, asset management, and real estate agency services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. The company has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. AFC Gamma, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

