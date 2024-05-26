Head-To-Head Comparison: Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) and Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) and Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Neste Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Vertex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Vertex Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Neste Oyj and Vertex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neste Oyj N/A N/A N/A Vertex Energy -4.50% -45.99% -11.87%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neste Oyj 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vertex Energy 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Neste Oyj and Vertex Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Neste Oyj presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 67.75%. Vertex Energy has a consensus price target of $4.88, suggesting a potential upside of 351.39%. Given Vertex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vertex Energy is more favorable than Neste Oyj.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Neste Oyj and Vertex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neste Oyj N/A N/A N/A $0.54 20.03 Vertex Energy $3.18 billion 0.03 -$71.49 million N/A N/A

Neste Oyj has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vertex Energy.

Summary

Neste Oyj beats Vertex Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets. The Oil Products segment produces, markets, and sells diesel, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, light and heavy fuel oils, and gasoline components, as well as special fuels, such as small-engine gasoline, solvents, liquid gases, and bitumen. This segment serves retailers and distributors, oil majors and trading companies, petrochemicals companies, and companies marketing lubricants and solvents, as well as road transportation, non-road uses, aviation and marine sectors. The Marketing & Services segment markets and sells cleaner fuels and oil products, and associated services to private motorists, transport companies, customers in aviation, shipping, industrial and agricultural sectors, municipalities, farmers, and heating oil customers through a network of service stations, as well as direct sales and distributors. The Others segment offers engineering solutions. The company was formerly known as Neste Oil Oyj and changed its name to Neste Oyj in June 2015. Neste Oyj was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc., an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services. Vertex Energy, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

