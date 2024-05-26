Head-To-Head Comparison: Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) versus Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) and Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Truist Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and Simmons First National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial -4.28% 9.15% 0.92% Simmons First National 11.97% 5.94% 0.73%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 0 7 10 0 2.59 Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Truist Financial and Simmons First National, as provided by MarketBeat.

Truist Financial presently has a consensus price target of $43.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.43%. Simmons First National has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.98%. Given Simmons First National’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Truist Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Truist Financial and Simmons First National’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $33.25 billion 1.55 -$1.09 billion ($1.32) -29.09 Simmons First National $1.37 billion 1.62 $175.06 million $1.33 13.27

Simmons First National has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Truist Financial. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simmons First National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Simmons First National pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Truist Financial pays out -157.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simmons First National pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Simmons First National has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Truist Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simmons First National has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Simmons First National on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; credit card lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; other direct retail lending; insurance; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; payment solutions; point-of-sale lending; retail and small business deposit products; small business lending; and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers asset based lending, investment banking and capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium finance, derivatives, commercial lending, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, floor plan, mortgage warehouse lending, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides insurance brokerage, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting and market making, loan syndication, and investment management and advisory services. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services. It also provides ATM services; Internet and mobile banking platforms; overdraft facilities; and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

