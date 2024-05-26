Head to Head Contrast: AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) versus Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yiren Digital and AMTD Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $689.53 million 0.59 $292.99 million $3.26 1.44 AMTD Digital $33.07 million 22.46 $41.74 million N/A N/A

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than AMTD Digital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of AMTD Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yiren Digital and AMTD Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 42.51% 28.62% 22.10% AMTD Digital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Yiren Digital and AMTD Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A AMTD Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMTD Digital has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats AMTD Digital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

(Get Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs. It supports clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, and augmenting the well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of CreditEase Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About AMTD Digital

(Get Free Report)

AMTD Digital Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments. It offers deposit, personal loan, credit card, fund transfer, cross border remittance, insurance, and other payment services. In addition, the company operates SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation. Further, it offers movies, podcasts, webinars, and videos through online media platforms. Additionally, the company invests in hotel related activities. AMTD Digital Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Paris, France. AMTD Digital Inc. operates as a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.