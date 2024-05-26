Head-To-Head Contrast: Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM) & Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Integrated Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:IEVM – Get Free Report) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Integrated Environmental Technologies and Regal Rexnord’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Regal Rexnord $6.25 billion 1.59 -$57.40 million ($0.48) -311.52

Integrated Environmental Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regal Rexnord.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Regal Rexnord 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Integrated Environmental Technologies and Regal Rexnord, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Regal Rexnord has a consensus price target of $195.60, indicating a potential upside of 30.81%. Given Regal Rexnord’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than Integrated Environmental Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Environmental Technologies and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Environmental Technologies N/A N/A N/A Regal Rexnord -0.48% 9.42% 3.86%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Integrated Environmental Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Environmental Technologies

Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiary, I.E.T., Inc. produces and sells hypochlorous acid and anti-oxidizing alkaline solutions for use in cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting applications. The company offers anolyte that kills various pathogens including, Mycobacterium bovis, almonella enterica, pseudomonas aeruginosa, staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, h1n1 influenza virus, and respiratory syncytial virus; hospital-acquired, blood-borne, and food-borne pathogens; and yeast, as well as non-enveloped viruses, such as adenovirus, norovirus, rhinovirus, and rotavirus. Its anolyte is also used as hydrogen sulfide scavenger/eliminator and biocide in oil and gas applications; and as a disinfectant to prevent canine distemper virus, canine parvovirus, and bordetella bronchiseptica. In addition, the company offers catholyte, an anti-oxidizing and mild alkaline solution that is effective as an industrial degreaser and cleaner; and manufactures and leases EcaFlo equipment. It markets its anolyte under the Excelyte brand name; and catholyte under the Catholyte Zero brand name. The company sells its products to the oil and gas production, healthcare facilities, and food production markets primarily through independent sales representatives and distributors in the United States. Integrated Environmental Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Little River, South Carolina.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

