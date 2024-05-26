Head to Head Contrast: RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) & X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG)

X3 (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) and RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares X3 and RumbleOn’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X3 $16.83 million 0.05 -$109.60 million N/A N/A RumbleOn $1.34 billion 0.16 -$215.50 million ($9.92) -0.60

X3 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleOn.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.9% of X3 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of RumbleOn shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of X3 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of RumbleOn shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares X3 and RumbleOn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X3 N/A N/A N/A RumbleOn -15.59% -82.79% -11.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for X3 and RumbleOn, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X3 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleOn 0 0 3 0 3.00

RumbleOn has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 57.92%. Given RumbleOn’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleOn is more favorable than X3.

Volatility & Risk

X3 has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleOn has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RumbleOn beats X3 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X3

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading. The company was formerly known as Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. and changed its name to X3 Holdings Co Ltd. in January 2024. X3 Holdings Co Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc. primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products. It also offers parts, apparel, accessories, finance and insurance products and services, and aftermarket products, as well as repair and maintenance services. The Vehicle Transportation Services segment provides asset-light transportation brokerage services facilitating automobile transportation. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleOn, Inc. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

