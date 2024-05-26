Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,638 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 42,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 286,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $13,038,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.08.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $19.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.87.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.87%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.