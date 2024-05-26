Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

GOOGL opened at $174.99 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.81. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.