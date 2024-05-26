Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 30.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,626,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,855,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $1,164,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

HRL opened at $35.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

