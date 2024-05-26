Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,123,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,667,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after purchasing an additional 978,776 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,680,000 after buying an additional 37,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,495,000 after buying an additional 620,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLI. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $135.72 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

