Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,511,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $513,714,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5,658.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,655,000 after purchasing an additional 672,353 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 544,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 492,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HII opened at $256.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.52 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.37. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Citigroup started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,530.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total value of $262,867.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,530.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

