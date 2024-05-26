Ibstock (LON:IBST) Hits New 1-Year High at $170.80

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 170.80 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 170.80 ($2.17), with a volume of 2074982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.60 ($2.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £673.26 million, a PE ratio of 3,432.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 148.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.40. Ibstock’s payout ratio is 14,000.00%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

