IceCure Medical (ICCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 28th. Analysts expect IceCure Medical to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Get IceCure Medical alerts:

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 86.96% and a negative net margin of 453.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect IceCure Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IceCure Medical Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICCM opened at $1.03 on Friday. IceCure Medical has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICCM shares. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ICCM

About IceCure Medical

(Get Free Report)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IceCure Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IceCure Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.