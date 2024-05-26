iExec RLC (RLC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.13 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00004528 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $226.39 million and $4.13 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011349 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001367 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,066.99 or 0.99998063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011436 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.32 or 0.00114844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.13809043 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $4,358,537.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.