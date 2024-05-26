Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,371,051 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,565,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,395,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,406,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,952,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,994,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,952,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,894 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,909 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $180.75 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.31 and a twelve month high of $191.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

