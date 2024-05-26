Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.01

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.01 and last traded at $43.76, with a volume of 1132771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Immunocore Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Immunocore by 30.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Immunocore by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in Immunocore by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

